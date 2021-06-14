Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Shares Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.80 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 4,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72.

