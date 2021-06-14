Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,568,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,540,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF opened at $8.50 on Monday. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50.
Japan Post Company Profile
