Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,568,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,540,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF opened at $8.50 on Monday. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

