JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.98

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 334345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.