Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the May 13th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of JDEPF stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74.

JDEPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.