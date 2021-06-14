Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €110.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €123.70 ($145.53).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, reaching €123.64 ($145.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €121.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran comprises about 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.