Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

MLAB stock opened at $264.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,079. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

