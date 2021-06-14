Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.34. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,753. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

