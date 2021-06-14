Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Masco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 44,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.