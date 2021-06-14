Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.09

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 1011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

