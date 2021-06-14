Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

LON:JET2 traded down GBX 32.18 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,246.82 ($16.29). 484,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,286. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,371.94.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.