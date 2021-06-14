Jobchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $225,792.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $225,792.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00786620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.63 or 0.07916234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.