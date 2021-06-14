John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. 32,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

