John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 66.5% in May

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of PDT stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
