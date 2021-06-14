John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 66.5% in May

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 779.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.