Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $90.10 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

