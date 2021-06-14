Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.63 on Monday, hitting $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 279,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,877. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.