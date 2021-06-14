Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 52-Week High at $310.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 153811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The firm has a market cap of £339.28 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.84.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

