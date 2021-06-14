JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,092,316 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.17% of Itron worth $246,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

