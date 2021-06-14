JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 255,252 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.45% of Regency Centers worth $235,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

