JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $239,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Conning Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

