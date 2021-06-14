JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.87% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $228,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,564,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 340,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 243,876 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $9,797,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $97.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.