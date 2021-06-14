JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,124,245 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 54.35% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $263,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA:BBUS opened at $77.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.32. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $77.85.

