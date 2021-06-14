JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 27,694 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.22% of Lithia Motors worth $231,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

LAD stock opened at $333.99 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

