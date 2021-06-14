JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 49,798 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.21% of CommScope worth $225,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

