JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 659,918 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of American Electric Power worth $318,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

