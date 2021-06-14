JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 733,176 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.31% of Cousins Properties worth $226,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,077 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

