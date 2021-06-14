JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.90% of ShockWave Medical worth $223,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $178.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,491 shares of company stock worth $26,154,564. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

