JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $233.24 Million Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.65% of Dada Nexus worth $233,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,708,302,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $31.55 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DADA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

