JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $238.51 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.74% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $238,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $50.01 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

