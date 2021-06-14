JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $246.01 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.54% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $246,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,799,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $163.46 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

