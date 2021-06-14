JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $255.73 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.30% of National Retail Properties worth $255,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.