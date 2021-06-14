JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.60% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $260,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,859,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $251.48 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $142.33 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17.

