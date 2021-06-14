JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 521,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $477.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

