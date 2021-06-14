JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $159.40. 314,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $482.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

