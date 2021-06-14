JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 412,221 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.49% of Acadia Healthcare worth $230,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 202,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $67.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

