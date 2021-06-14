JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 89,991 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $259,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $12,078,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSC stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

