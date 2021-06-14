JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.23% of Ameren worth $255,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $46,290,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,226,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.