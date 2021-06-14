JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF remained flat at $$13.35 during midday trading on Monday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.