JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 44,995 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of American Tower worth $220,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

