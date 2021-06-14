JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,830 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.31% of CMC Materials worth $222,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 304.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $152.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.71.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

