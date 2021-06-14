JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,487 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.46% of AptarGroup worth $322,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $145.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

