JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.68% of Twist Bioscience worth $221,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,627 shares of company stock worth $14,451,199. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.