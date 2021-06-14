JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 7,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.