JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JETI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,146. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 107.44 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.37 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £251.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.66.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

