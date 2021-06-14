JT Stratford LLC Acquires 6,486 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.03. 166,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.