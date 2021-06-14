JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 23,683 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,183,000 after buying an additional 2,671,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 407,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,396,059. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.