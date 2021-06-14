JT Stratford LLC Buys 13,832 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 217.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.07. 124,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

