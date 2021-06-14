JT Stratford LLC Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

