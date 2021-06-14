JT Stratford LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.76. 59,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,143. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.99 and a 12 month high of $239.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

