JT Stratford LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $60.96. 47,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,472. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

