JT Stratford LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock worth $91,137,437. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of GM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.61. 318,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

